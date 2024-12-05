Gold-Selling Tips and Holiday Deals with The Alloy Market's Brandon Aversano

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Alloy Market. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you’re looking to cash in on your gold this holiday season, Brandon Aversano from The Alloy Market has valuable insights to help you get the most out of your items. Speaking on Inside South Florida, Aversano shared tips for navigating the gold market, understanding the appraisal process, and why trust is essential when selling your gold.

To ensure you’re getting a fair deal, Aversano recommends starting with two important steps:



Research the Daily Gold Price: “I always recommend researching that day's gold price because the gold price is constantly changing,” Aversano explained. Knowing the current rate helps you establish a baseline for your item’s worth. Check for Hallmarks: Most gold jewelry is marked with its karat value, such as "14K" or "18K," which indicates its purity. Understanding this helps determine how much gold is in the piece.

The gold appraisal process is simpler than many people realize. According to Aversano, it involves:

Assessing the gold’s purity (karat value).

Measuring its weight.

Multiplying these factors by the current market price of gold.

“We multiply those three numbers together, and that's what your piece is worth,” he said.

When it comes to selling gold, choosing a trustworthy buyer is key. Aversano advises checking reviews on credible platforms like Trustpilot and looking for companies featured in reputable publications. The Alloy Market, for instance, has been highlighted by outlets like NBC, Forbes, and ABC.

“If you're seeing Alloy or other companies in those publications, you can pretty much trust that they're the way to go,” Aversano said.

Alloy Market is offering an exclusive holiday deal: use code TVFRIENDS on their website to get an additional $25 added to your sale.

For additional information or to start the selling process, visitTheAlloyMarket.com.