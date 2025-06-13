"GOLDIE" GOLDSTEIN ON THE STANLEY CUP FINALS

Steve Goldstein, affectionately known as "Goldie," joins the show to discuss the exciting Stanley Cup Finals, where the Florida Panthers face off against the Edmonton Oilers. He remarks on the extensive travel between the two cities, indicating that it’s quite a challenge. Goldie reflects on the intensity of the series, noting that the Panthers showcased their determination by winning one of the crucial early games in Edmonton.

He emphasizes that both teams are incredibly talented, pointing out that the series features multiple overtime games and a high level of skill among the players, some of whom he predicts will be in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Goldie believes that Sergei Bobrovsky has been pivotal for the Panthers, offering exceptional goalkeeping. He also highlights the importance of depth in the team's roster and praises the contributions of players like Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

When asked who has been the most clutch player for the Panthers, Goldie splits his vote between Bobrovsky and Bennett, lauding their performances in the series. He expresses optimism for the Panthers advancing, confidently predicting that the team will win the series in six games on their home ice. Goldie urges fans to follow him for updates, mentioning pre-game shows and content on social media.

