Golfing to End Hydrocephalus

Kasey Andrew joined Inside South Florida to discuss her deeply personal mission to raise awareness and funds to combat hydrocephalus through her annual charity golf tournament. Hydrocephalus, a condition characterized by an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, affects over a million Americans, including Kasey's daughter, who was diagnosed in utero and has since undergone five brain surgeries.

Kasey’s involvement with the cause began after another mother introduced her to the Hydrocephalus Association, the largest private funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. Her passion for the cause has grown, culminating in her organizing a successful charity golf tournament at Jacaranda, where she has worked for 24 years. This event has expanded to include over 200 golfers, with the support of her local community, friends, and family.

Recently, Kasey attended the National Hydrocephalus Conference in Tampa, where she connected with other families facing similar challenges and learned about the latest research developments. For her daughter, the conference was empowering, providing a sense of belonging and even offering hands-on experiences like shunting a brain.

Kasey emphasized that despite the significant support her family has received, there is still much work to be done. Hydrocephalus currently has no cure, and the only treatment involves invasive brain surgery. She hopes to raise awareness and support for better treatment options and, ultimately, a cure.

To support this cause, Kasey encouraged viewers to participate in her charity golf tournament, sponsor the event, or donate to the Hydrocephalus Association. Donations can be made through the association's website, hydroassoc.org/southfloridawalk, where funds are directed towards research and finding better solutions for those affected by this condition.

Kasey’s dedication to her daughter and others affected by hydrocephalus is making a tangible difference, and she urges everyone to get involved in the fight to end this condition.

For more information, visit @jacarandagolfclub.