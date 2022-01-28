Watch
Good Greek Moving and Storage has a concierge service for everything you need while moving

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 14:18:07-05

Good Greek Moving and Storage truly does it all. They can even help you get settled in your new neighborhood at no extra cost thanks to their amazing concierge service.

The service includes helping clients transfer utilities and other homes systems, as well as the forwarding address, to their new home. Customer information is completely secure with the company since everything is done in-house.

New homeowners will also get a Welcome Home box with over $1,000 in gift cards for local businesses to help them explore their new surroundings and find other trusted companies.

For more information, head to GoodGreek.com

