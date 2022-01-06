Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Good Greek Moving and Storage is a one-stop-shop

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 15:01:59-05

If you got a few more gifts than you have room for in your home check out Good Greek Moving and Storage. Owner Spero Georgedakis told us about the company’s moving and storage options to help locals clear it out and put it away.

Spero has been in the business for 25 years creating a moving service that offers services like storage, junk removal, auto transport, a concierge department to help clients transfer utilities and home services to their house, and more, all at an affordable price.

Good Greek moving has a team made up of the best of the best and they're ready to help you. Head to GoodGreek.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors