Good Greek Moving and Storage sets itself apart from the rest

There are so many moving and storage companies in South Florida, it seems almost impossible to choose. However, not all are created equal. Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving and Storage, Spero Georgedakis, tells us what sets them apart from the rest.

Georgedakis has a background in law enforcement which gives him a unique perspective on the moving industry. He has implemented extra security measures, like special hiring and training processes, as well as monitored moving trucks so customers know where their items are at all times. The trucks also have cameras that run whether the truck is on or not, making sure the items are secure if there are any overnight stops.

For all your moving and storage needs, head to GoodGreek.com