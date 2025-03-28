Gospel Fest Brings Six Months of Soul-Stirring Music to South Florida

Inside South Florida sat down with Zaylin Yates, Community Engagement Manager from the Adrienne Arsht Center, to dive into one of Miami’s most heartfelt cultural celebrations: Gospel Fest. What began as the center’s longstanding Free Gospel Sundays series has now expanded into a six-month celebration of gospel music, its rich history, and the vibrant community it unites.

“Instead of having four different concerts at the Arsht Center, we wanted to take it out into the community and make the community feel more a part of the Arsht Center,” Zaylin shared. This new format launched in January with an invitational featuring five local ensembles. The winning group not only took home a cash prize but also secured a chance to perform alongside the festival’s headliner in June.

From February through May, the festival hits the road with Gospel on the Road—a series of free monthly pop-up performances across Miami-Dade County. Each pop-up features local gospel artists, food trucks, vendors, and a family-friendly atmosphere that Zaylin describes as “a monthly family reunion.”

The grand finale arrives June 21–22 at the Arsht Center, promising powerful performances and community celebration. For more details and to stay in the loop, visitarshtcenter.org and explore their dedicated Gospel Fest page.