Gospel Fest Miami

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Adrienne Arsht Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

In a recent discussion about the upcoming Gospel Fest, Valen Yates, the community engagement manager at the Adrian Art Center, shared his enthusiasm for gospel music. He expressed how uplifting and communal the genre feels, emphasizing its rich history and influence on various music styles. The Gospel Fest marks the first celebration of its kind in Miami, starting with a six-month series of events leading up to the main festival scheduled from June 20th to 22nd. The festivities kicked off with a Gospel Choir Invitational and included pop-up concerts across Miami-Dade County, all culminating in a weekend dedicated to gospel music.

The event features a diverse lineup of performers, including the legendary Dr. Bobby Jones, currently active in the gospel scene, and headliners like Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child and gospel star Hezekiah Walker. Sunday’s finale will showcase Ty Tribbett and other notable acts. Most events are free, with some affordable ticketed performances, ensuring accessibility for attendees. Valen encouraged listeners to visit the Adrienne Arsht Center's website arshtcenter.org for ticket information and stay updated on all Gospel Fest happenings.