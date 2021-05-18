Watch
Gourmet meets the beach at SOBEWFF this weekend

Posted at 12:13 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 12:13:42-04

America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the sands of South Beach returns!

This year, the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village will be held on May 22nd and 23rd. And new this year, the event will be held in two sessions each day, both sessions will have the same chefs, wine and spirits, and sponsors. The sessions will help reduce the capacity from that of previous years.

One of the 30 participating restaurants that will be at the grand tasting tents is Wynwood's Back Door Monkey, which is celebrating its 1st anniversary during the event and its first time at the culinary festival.

Tickets for the grand tasting village are selling out fast, for tickets for both sessions head on over toe sobewff.Org

