Grace Beedie is staring in a mystery movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Get ready to put your detective skills to the test with Hallmark Movies and Mystery's "Cut, Color, Murder." One of its stars, Grace Beedie, gave us the scoop on this classic whodunit.

The movie follows a local beauty salon owner trying to find who killed the town's queen b. Beedie says her character Chelsea is a very quiet and down to Earth girl. She then gets to experience the pageant world, which is a big part of her sister's life. Her sister is also trying to solve the murder, but Chelsea quickly gets roped into the investigation.

"Chelsea does get roped in as a suspect, given how out of character it is for her to participate in the pageant world, so it's seen as suspicious behavior, but she just wants to explore herself a little bit," she says.

As far as being in pageants in real life, she says it's something she might have fun doing. Check out the movie premiering on the Hallmark channel on Feb 6 at 9 pm.