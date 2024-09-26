Grace Your Home With The Presence Of Athena, ISF’s Pet Of The Week

ISF’s Pet of the Week is none other than Athena, the gorgeous 5-year-old 55-pound Bully breed with a divine temperament and heart-melting smile. Vice President of Marketing for the Humane Society of Broward County, Cherie Wachter, joined Inside South Florida to show off Athena as the Pet of the Week and to find her a new forever home.

Athena came to the Humane Society of Broward County as a stray without an identifying microchip or collar. “We really don't know her back story, but one of our volunteers did take her for a day out the other day, and only had incredible things to say about Athena,” says Wachter. “She met other dogs while she was out dining at restaurants, and she was good with dogs of all sizes, including the little yappy one that was barking in her face.”

Some of Athena’s favorite activities include long rides in the car, belly rubs and spa days for baths, although she does not like water splashing her regal face. She likes to have her lazy days of rest and relaxation, but she also enjoys spurts of playful energy with the zoomies. Athena also comes without adoption fees and is ready to go to her new forever home.

“She is going to be one of our Dollie’s Dream Dogs, which means her adoption fee has been underwritten by a foundation, and she gets to go home with goodies to help her settle in,” says Wachter.”

For more information on Athena, visit HumaneBroward.com.