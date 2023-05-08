Watch Now
#Graced now playing at Miami’s Arsht Center

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 08, 2023
#Graced, a highly acclaimed theatrical production, Playwright and Producer, Co-director and Producer, and Actress Vanessa Garcia, Victoria Collado, and Lucy Lopez, respectively, joined Inside South Florida to share more about this thought-provoking play.

“You know we are in this place here and we are going very far left and very far right and this play is calling for the center and what that means,” says Garcia. “What it means to be American right this minute is complicated and its quite all right, and all of that is in this play.”

For more information, visit ArshtCenter.org

