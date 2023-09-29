Gracefully transform your wellness journey

Author and Founder of Lindywell, Robin Long, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you gracefully accomplish your fitness journey.

“First, you want to break free of the all or nothing mentality. If you find yourself starting exercise plans or starting diet plans and feeling like you have to be perfect, or you throw in the towel altogether, that's the all or nothing mentality,” says Long. “Which leads me to my second point, which is the importance of starting small and setting small realistic goals that you can actually maintain. This could be as small as a 10-minute pilates workout, a 15-minute walk around the block, or three minutes of dancing around the living room at the end of the day.”

