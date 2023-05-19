Watch Now
Gracie's Corner creators highlight the power of educational content for kids

The creators of Gracie’s Corner, Arlene, Graceyn, and Javoris Hollingsworth joined Inside South Florida to share why educational content is crucial.

“As parents, one of the most important things is having high-quality content that my children can watch, and the reason we ended up making our content is because we felt there was a particular void,” says Arlene Hollingsworth. “It's just been truly amazing just to get feedback from parents on how much our music and videos have helped children learn.”

For more information, visit YouTube.com/@graciescorner

