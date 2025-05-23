Graduation Meets Inflation: Intuit Shares How the Class of 2025 Feels About Their Financial Future

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Intuit. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the Class of 2025 tosses their caps in the air, they're also facing tough questions about their financial futures. A new survey from Intuit reveals that today’s young adults are entering the real world more cautious and more concerned than ever.

Financial literacy expert and Intuit financial advocate Marissa Cazem Potts joined Inside South Florida to break down the numbers and offer practical tips for new grads navigating this uncertain economy.

According to Intuit’s Prosperity Index: Lifing Edition, a staggering 98% of 18–25-year-olds say the cost of living is their number one financial worry. That’s followed by job insecurity (87%) and a noticeable hesitancy to plan long-term. In fact, 75% of respondents said they aren't currently setting aside money for major future purchases like a car or home.

Perhaps most telling: 60% of young adults surveyed wish they had received more financial education in school.

To help this new generation start strong, Marissa shared three simple yet effective steps:



Date Your Money – Set a regular “money date” to review your bank accounts, catch any errors, and stay informed.Automate Savings – Even $5–$15 weekly transfers can build an emergency fund over time. Talk About Money – Normalize financial conversations with friends and family. The more you talk, the more empowered and accountable you become.

Today’s grads aren’t just open to side gigs: they’re building their futures around them. The survey found that 26% already have a side hustle, and over half plan to have two to three income streams within the next five years. “The difference is that this generation consists of multi-hyphenate professionals, so side hustling has become the new norm,” said Marissa. “It’s no longer just a nice-to-have; it’s a key part of their financial plan.”

Her parting wisdom? Prioritize financial education. “Set yourself up for success, especially if you’re just starting out. But it’s never too late to begin,” she said. Grads can head to intuit.com/lifeing for free tools on taxes, credit building, small business budgeting, and more.