Graduation Meets Real Life: Tech & Budget Tips to Help New Grads Save Big

Graduation season is in full swing. But as the caps are tossed, many new grads are landing squarely into the realities of adulting, including mounting bills and skyrocketing living costs. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly stopped by Inside South Florida to share practical tips and wallet-saving solutions—especially when it comes to internet and mobile plans.

Total Wireless Home Internet

According to Jennifer, the average internet bill in the U.S. has jumped by 15%, with many households paying well over $100 a month. That’s where Verizon’s Total by Verizon steps in with a game-changing offer: unlimited 5G home internet for just $35/month and a five-year price guarantee.

“There’s no contract, setup is a breeze, and the router is currently on sale for just under $25,” says Jolly. “It’s the kind of plan that actually saves you money compared to traditional home internet services that charge double or even triple.” For more information, visit TotalWireless.com.

Fios Home Internet

Verizon’s family of value brands, like Straight Talk, Visible, and Total by Verizon, are offering even more spring savings starting May 28. Pair a Fios home internet plan with a qualifying mobile plan and you’ll receive $15 off your internet bill each month, adding up to $180 per year in savings. Add auto-pay and you can save another $10 per month, meaning $300 in total annual savings.

Jolly notes that “that deal is currently available to about 1 million people, many of whom have no idea they could save that much.”

Visible Wireless

Have a smartwatch or getting one as a graduation gift? If you bring your own watch to Visible, you can activate it for free with their Plus Pro plan, or for just $10/month on other plans. “There are no additional charges to activate anything,” Jolly assures. “It’s a great way to get everything you want and need without surprises, sticker shock, or bill creep.”

Adulting Checklist for New Graduates

Jennifer’s top advice to grads: Do your research. ““Don’t just jump on the first deal you see,” she says. “Take a look at the bigger picture. With rising rent prices, student loan payments returning, and the overall cost of living being so high right now, saving $30 to $50 a month on your internet or phone plan can make a big difference in your budget.”

Ready to Save? Visit:Techish.com or check out Verizon’s value brand websites for more information and deals.