Grammy Artists & UM Alums Join Gala for UM's Knight Center for Music Innovation in Miami

Grammy Award-winning artists and alumni of the University of Miami, including Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Jon Secada, and Dawnn Lewis, joined Inside South Florida to celebrate The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for music at the Knight Center for Music Innovation.

“I'm thrilled, I mean, I'm an alum,” says Estefan. “I didn't come to the Frost School of Music, A, it wasn't an existence when I came to this school, but we worked a lot with Shelley and everybody at the Frost School. And I'm thrilled. I'm thrilled to be a part of this.”

Jon Secada expressed his love for the craft of music and shared his belief in the uphill trajectory of the music industry's future.

I think the future of music deals with the love, the passion, for understanding and educating yourself in the craft,” says Secada. “And that's the reason that I got into the business of music. And I think of course, the business of the industry as a whole, the technologies attached to it, are ever changing. They are tremendous. And that's a part of the change. But as artists, as performers, as musicians, we embrace that. And we work with us for our educational environment, and to move forward with it.”

Dawnn Lewis shared her vision for the future of music and offered advice to fellow musicians on pushing the boundaries of music creation.

“We have from what I've seen, every possible state of the art mechanism that you can envision, imagine or yet to be discovered,” says Lewis. “What I would encourage for the musicians here is to keep tapping into that inner voice, that absolute imaginative creativity that causes them to want to release it in the form of music in the form of engineering, in the form of scoring, in the form of vocal performance, because the business of it is changing so dramatically with that same technology.”

For more information, visit Frost.Miami.edu