Granny Nannies: Providing Compassionate Care for South Florida’s Elders

Meghan Phelan, the owner of Granny Nannies, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the essential services her organization provides for elderly loved ones, focusing on compassionate, high-quality care and their extensive reach across South Florida.

Granny Nannies specializes in connecting families with pre-selected and thoroughly vetted home care providers. These caregivers offer a range of support, including:



Meal Preparation : Ensuring seniors receive adequate nutrition.

: Ensuring seniors receive adequate nutrition. Light Housekeeping : Maintaining a clean and safe environment, reducing the risk of infection.

: Maintaining a clean and safe environment, reducing the risk of infection. Personal Care: Assisting with hygiene needs, such as bathing, to prevent accidents and maintain dignity.

Meghan emphasized that caregivers serve as the "eyes and ears" for adult children who may not live close to their elderly parents.

Granny Nannies stands out due to their long-standing history and dedication in South Florida. The organization uses a 24-point vetting process to ensure caregivers are not just qualified but are driven by a calling to provide holistic care. Meghan noted that their personal knowledge of caregivers, many of whom they’ve worked with on previous assignments, builds trust and ensures safe and compassionate care.

Meghan explained that the onboarding process is key to their high standards. For clients, Granny Nannies conducts in-depth consultations to understand family dynamics, align expectations, develop care plans, and review insurance coverage. This ensures all financial, physical, health, and emotional needs are met. Caregivers are carefully matched with clients to foster strong, positive relationships.

Granny Nannies provides services throughout Miami-Dade County, from Aventura to Florida City, and extends their reach to the Florida Keys, including Ocean Reef, Tavernier, Islamorada, and Key West.

For more details on Granny Nannies and the services they offer, visit grannynannies.com/miami or call 305-591-1818.