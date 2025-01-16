Granny Nannies: Providing Compassionate In-Home Care for Miami's Elderly

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Flourish Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Meghan Phelan, a dedicated advocate for elder care, joined Inside South Florida to share insights about the impactful work of her company, Granny Nannies of South Florida, a licensed, bonded, and insured home care service. For 18 years, Meghan has been at the forefront of this organization, which specializes in connecting carefully vetted caregivers with Miami’s elderly residents who prefer to age in place.

Granny Nannies offers personalized in-home care tailored to the unique needs of each client. The service is particularly vital for families seeking reliable support for their loved ones, offering peace of mind and compassionate care.

Beyond providing direct care, Granny Nannies actively participates in Alzheimer's advocacy. As certified volunteers with the Alzheimer’s Association, the team facilitates support groups for family caregivers, offering education, a safe space for venting, and practical strategies for managing Alzheimer's and dementia.

“We are doing community education. So we'll get together big groups of people in Miami-Dade and Monroe,” Meghan says. “We'll talk to them about the topics that are most important when caring for your elderly loved ones who have Alzheimer's or dementia.”

With nearly two decades of experience at Granny Nannies, Meghan’s commitment to elder care is rooted in her academic background in Health Services Administration. "I grew a profound respect for the elderly population. It is them who have the knowledge and the experience in life,” she shares. “I knew that it was the sector I wanted to be in to provide them the care that they needed.”

Granny Nannies is a trusted partner for families navigating elder care. To learn more about their services, visit grannynannies.com/miami or call 305-591-1818.