Granny NANNIES Responds to Growing Alzheimer’s Crisis with Compassionate, Specialized In-Home Care

Finding reliable, long-term care for older adults can be daunting, especially as Alzheimer’s diagnoses continue to rise. According to a recent report from the Alzheimer’s Association, diagnoses in the U.S. have reached an unprecedented 7 million cases. And with this milestone comes an urgent need for personalized, memory-focused care.

That’s where Granny NANNIES steps in. The South Florida-based in-home care service is meeting the moment with tailored support for families navigating Alzheimer’s and other cognitive conditions. Returning to Inside South Florida to discuss the growing demand is Meghan Phelan, the woman leading the charge.

“We are seeing a significant increase in families reaching out asking for help navigating memory care,” Phelan said. “They’re looking for services that align with their goals of keeping their loved ones at home to age in place, where the surroundings are familiar.”

The trend marks a shift in the senior care landscape. What was once a niche offering is quickly becoming a central focus.

“When I started in this industry 18 years ago, memory care was more of a niche service,” Phelan shared. “Now, I believe agencies and organizations should be making Alzheimer’s and memory care the core of their services, expanding across different modalities of care, training, and funding.”

As demand rises, so do challenges, especially when it comes to staffing. Specialized Alzheimer’s care requires more than just compassion; it calls for rigorous training and deep understanding.

“What we do is ensure that when a family calls us with a specific need related to Alzheimer’s or dementia, the caregiver and care providers have the proper training and that we verify this training through the Department of Elder Affairs,” Phelan noted.

Granny NANNIES also partners with local organizations and prioritizes community education, offering tips, support, and a sense of solidarity to families.

“I want families to know they’re not alone. We’re here to walk alongside them during one of the most difficult journeys they’ll face,” Phelan emphasized. “I truly believe that when we center care around dignity, education, and community, we can change what memory care looks like for the better.”

To learn more or to access free caregiving resources, visit grannynannies.com/miami or follow @grannynannies_southflorida on Instagram.