Granny Nannies: Supporting Caregivers and Raising Alzheimer’s Awareness in Miami

On Inside South Florida, Meghan Phelan, owner of Granny Nannies of South Florida, highlighted her passion for supporting families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia and shared her company’s commitment to being a resource for the community.

For 17 years, Meghan has witnessed the devastating impact Alzheimer’s and dementia have on families, especially unpaid caregivers. Her dedication to the Alzheimer’s Association is driven by a desire to ease the emotional, physical, and economic hardships caregivers face. As a volunteer for the past five years, Meghan actively supports initiatives to help these families navigate their journeys with dignity and compassion.

Meghan emphasized that Granny Nannies’ mission extends beyond providing caregiver services. The organization also acts as a guide for families, offering resources and support even if their services aren’t the right fit. With a compassionate and empathetic team, Granny Nannies ensures families feel seen, heard, and empowered during challenging times.

Meghan’s ongoing caregiver support group for Alzheimer’s, dementia, and cognitive impairments is one of her most cherished projects. These sessions allow her to connect directly with caregivers, providing a personal touch that fuels her commitment to the community. The support groups, based in Pinecrest, Coral Gables, and Miami, offer local caregivers a space to share experiences, receive guidance, and find comfort in a network of understanding individuals.

With over 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, Meghan underscores the importance of increasing awareness. Granny Nannies collaborates with the Alzheimer’s Association to ensure families have access to vital resources nationwide. Locally, the company’s outreach helps Miami-Dade communities access support and information tailored to their needs.

For more information on Granny Nannies or to join their mission of supporting Alzheimer’s caregivers, visit grannynannies.com/miami or call 305-591-1818 for free consultations and resources, even if you don’t require their services.