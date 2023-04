“Great American Joke Off” Host, Dulce Sloan, joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can expect from the game show.

“It's very fun. They're given a topic, and then they have to do improv based on that. It's been really exciting to do,” says Sloan. “If you're a fan of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” and you love that format, this is very similar to that.”

“Great American Joke Off” airs on Fridays at 9:30pm on WSFL.