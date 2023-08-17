Great fall travel destinations 2023

Watch Now
Natalia Yepes, Certified Travel Agent and Founder of Adventuresque Travel Boutique, joined Inside South Florida to share cooler places to visit next season.

“One of my favorite places to visit during the fall is definitely Germany. They have so many beautiful customs there. You can go there and have some hot wine and some apple cider. I definitely recommend Germany” says Yepes. “If not, Costa Rica is a place where it's not so sticky. It's not so hot. It's a great place to go and relax.”

