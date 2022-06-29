Grilling tips to transform your BBQ into a memorable one

Summer is the time to break out the grill and Chef, David Olson, joined Inside South Florida to help make your backyard barbecue a tasty and memorable one.

“There's nothing like great grilled food with the right beverage. Folks this weekend are celebrating with America's favorite Semi-Sweet Semi-Sparkling Italian Wine, Stella Rosa Wine,” says Olson. “They even come in these super cool cans now. It's ultra-convenient, whether you're at home or at the backyard barbecue.” Find these items at StellaWines.com

The main attraction of an outdoor barbecue is the protein. Olson says the perfect cut can make a significant difference.

“Save A Lot is the one-stop-shop for all your grocery grilling needs,” says Olson. “They have several of my favorite cuts, whether it's the T-bone, the ribeye, the bone-in, or boneless pork chop.” Find a location nearest to you at SaveALot.com

Peanut butter can be an unsuspecting favorite as an appetizer or be the main ingredient in a delectable dessert.

“It's an all-american classic flavor. I love bringing it to barbecues in new and surprising ways,” says Olson. “Whether it's roasted, salted, seasoned, sweet or savory, peanuts are always a welcome guest at the barbecue.” Visit http://southernpeanutfarmers.org for more information

Olson also has tips to rid your party’s unwelcome guests, mosquitos.

“SC Johnson and OFF! launched brand new website. It is called, ‘OFF!Cast.’ It actually forecasts mosquito activities in your area,” says Olson. “It helps you plan where and when you have your next barbecue.” For more information, visit off.com/en/mosquitoforecast

For more information, visit TipsonTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Stella Rosa, Save A Lot, Southern Peanut Grower, and OFF!.