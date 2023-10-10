Groundbreaking Documentary “In Real Life: Plastic Time Bomb” Earns Emmy Award

Producer, Zach Toombs, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the Emmy award-winning Scripps Docuseries, “In Real Life: Plastic Time Bomb.” This compelling documentary is an exploration of the environmental and societal consequences that microplastics and other harmful waste have on our planet.

“Like any journalists, we don't do this for the industry recognition, but we do it to inform the public. And any visibility that we can bring to the show like the honor that we have with the Emmy, we're happy to see that,” says Toombs. “In Real Life is a documentary series, where every week and every episode, different reporters goes in depth on a different story in a half hour format. And we send reporters all over the world to tell stories about nature, about technology, about pop culture, about science.”

“In Real Life: Plastic Time Bomb” is available on the Scripps News App.