Grow your personal brand with the Ace of Spades Agency

Posted at 6:55 PM, Apr 01, 2022
Now more than ever people can create their own personal brand. With the prominence of social media we can all reach thousands of people. But how do you find success doing it? Founder and CEO of the Ace of Spades Agency, Jay Jay, joined the show to give his tips on growing your personal brand.

“You must be consistent with content on social media.” Says Jay Jay. “People want to get to know you, just be a normal down to earth person and you can connect to your audience.”

To learn more about growing your personal brand visit AceOfSpadesAgency.com

