Guerdy Abraira Opens Up About Life After Breast Cancer and Spills Bravo Tea on 'Inside South Florida'

Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira welcomed Inside South Florida back into her home with open arms and plenty to say. In an emotional and uplifting interview, Guerdy reflected on her breast cancer journey, life in remission, and the power of reinvention through her self-proclaimed “Guerdy 2.0” era.

After publicly sharing her cancer diagnosis last season, the Bravo star and celebrity event planner is now stepping into her post-treatment phase with clarity and compassion, not only for herself but for her loved ones. “There’s a lot of trickle-down effect that still impacts me and my family. I call my husband, Russell, a “care-viver,” and I’m a survivor, because he’s taken a lot of emotional hits through all of this as well.”

Now ready to share what she once kept private, Guerdy revealed plans to launch a YouTube channel featuring never-before-seen footage of her treatment process from radiation scars to emotional milestones. “Only now am I starting to look at photos of myself with hair. It took me all this time. Now, I’m finally at a point where I think I’m ready to share all that raw footage I’ve held onto, footage I didn’t feel comfortable sharing before, because I didn’t fully understand who that person was,” she said.

But the segment wasn’t all serious. In true Guerdy fashion, she joined host LaMyiah Pearlinia for a playful game of “Guerdify This,” critiquing reunion looks from past Real Housewives franchises. Her candid assessments? Kim Zolciak’s season one wig from Atlanta needed a major upgrade, Luann’s fabric choice on New York didn’t pop on camera, and Sonia’s dual-toned dress from Atlanta season 14? “Good concept—wrong moment.”

With season six of RHOM now airing on Bravo, Guerdy teased even more drama, glam, and resilience. “I’m just trying to get my groove back and get those wheels turning again.”