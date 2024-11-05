Gusto Launches Impact Awards to Celebrate Small Businesses in Miami with $50,000 Prize

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gusto. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Miami's vibrant small business scene is getting a major boost from Gusto, a payroll, benefits, and HR provider, through their recently launched Gusto Impact Awards. Recognizing the city's position as the top U.S. city for entrepreneurship, Gusto aims to honor and support small businesses making significant local impacts.

The Gusto Impact Awards will reward one lucky Miami business owner with a $50,000 prize package, including $40,000 in advertising, $10,000 in cash, and a year of free Gusto payroll services. Additionally, 30 other small businesses will receive a $500 Visa gift card.

Small business owners in Miami are encouraged to apply at gusto.com/win before the November 20 deadline. The application process is quick and easy, requiring responses about business mission, community involvement, and the potential impact of winning.

With over 33 million small businesses making up 99.9% of U.S. enterprises, the awards highlight the vital role these local companies play in Miami’s economy and culture.