Gymnast Shannon Miller Talks Beating Cancer and Helping Other Patients Fight Through Chemo and Beyond

Gymnast and Health Advocate, Shannon Miller, joined Inside South Florida to share her ovarian cancer recovery story and advocacy work for early cancer detection. She also encourages other cancer patients to incorporate supportive care into their overall treatment plans.

“It's so important to realize that those GI side effects of chemotherapy are very real,” says Miller. “In fact, for me, by the end of the first week, I had landed back in the hospital, couldn't keep down food, couldn't keep down water, the nausea, the fatigue, the dehydration were things I was fighting significantly. And I think that's where it's important to remind cancer patients and those that are the caregivers that, that supportive care is so critical, and that supportive care goes hand in hand with your oncology treatments.”

For Shannon, chemotherapy caused severe nausea and gastrointestinal issues, and she's not alone; several chemotherapy patients suffer from similar symptoms. However, she found that supportive care such as Enterade can help alleviate those symptoms.

“When we feel better, we can fight harder, and that's why I'm so excited about other supportive care options available today that weren't available when I was going through treatment, like Enterade Oncology drink, which is a nonprescription plant-based drink that helps the 8 out of 10 cancer patients dealing with GI issues,” says Miller. “It helps them to feel better, often in as little as three to four days and after seven days it can make a really big difference.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Enterade.