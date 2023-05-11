Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Haitian Compas Festival celebrates 25 Years of tradition at Bayfront Park

Posted at 6:51 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 18:51:01-04

Haitian Compas Festival Board Member, Mia Lopez, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the beloved tradition of the one of the largest outdoor festivals in the US and inviting everyone to join in celebrating Haitian heritage.

“You are going to be transported to everything Haitian. It is red and blue flags, cars decorated, and people dressed up. You're going to hear the language. You're going to smell the food, and you're just going to feel a level of love that is united in everything,” says Lopez. “You don't have to be Haitian, but you will be Haitian that day.”

Join the celebrations on May 20th at Bayfront Park.

For more information, visit HaitianCompasFestival.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com