Haitian Compas Festival celebrates 25 Years of tradition at Bayfront Park

Haitian Compas Festival Board Member, Mia Lopez, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the beloved tradition of the one of the largest outdoor festivals in the US and inviting everyone to join in celebrating Haitian heritage.

“You are going to be transported to everything Haitian. It is red and blue flags, cars decorated, and people dressed up. You're going to hear the language. You're going to smell the food, and you're just going to feel a level of love that is united in everything,” says Lopez. “You don't have to be Haitian, but you will be Haitian that day.”

Join the celebrations on May 20th at Bayfront Park.

For more information, visit HaitianCompasFestival.com