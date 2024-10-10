Halloween Costume Trends with Toy Expert Elizabeth Werner

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jazwares. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In anticipation of Halloween, Inside South Florida welcomed Elizabeth Werner, a renowned toy industry expert, to share the latest costume trends for 2023. Werner showcased a variety of options for both kids and adults, including superhero costumes from Marvel and the ever-popular Squishmallows.

For superhero fans, Werner highlighted Jazwares’ costumes featuring characters like Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen. These stretchy, comfortable one-piece suits come with optional masks and are available for the whole family—even pets. Werner mentioned that pet costumes, including Marvel favorites like Spider-Man and Deadpool, are available on Amazon for around $19.99.

Werner also discussed the Squishmallows collection, featuring adorable, plush-inspired costumes such as the Gwendolyn Strawberry Bat and Sketlana Skeleton Unicorn. These costumes, perfect for layering over clothes, even include treat pails in the shape of Squishmallows, adding an extra element of fun for trick-or-treating.

For sci-fi enthusiasts, Werner introduced the Star Wars Darth Vader Prelux costume, which boasts high-quality materials, light-up features, and detailed armor. Available on jazwares.com, this costume offers authenticity and a unique storage case, appealing to dedicated fans of the franchise.

Werner encouraged viewers to explore costume options at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon, ensuring everyone in the family, including pets, can find their perfect Halloween look.