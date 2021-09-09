Halloween Horror Nights is back!

Spooky Season has officially begun in Florida with the return of Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Orlando Resort. Miriam Tapia put on a brave face and ventured to the event for the 30th anniversary, which is bigger, better, and scarier, than years before.

There are 10 haunted houses, including ones based on Beetlejuice and The Bride of Frankenstein, 5 scare zones, 2 shows, and much more for fans on the hunt for a fright. Guests will recognize tons of horror icons from previous years, especially the original icon, Jack the Clown.

Miriam was "genuinely scared" in the haunted house based on the Netflix hit The Haunting of Hill House. Watch the clip above to see if you'd be able to make it through!

You can get your tickets and join in on the fun here!