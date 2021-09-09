Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Halloween Horror Nights is back!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:28 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 20:28:18-04

Spooky Season has officially begun in Florida with the return of Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Orlando Resort. Miriam Tapia put on a brave face and ventured to the event for the 30th anniversary, which is bigger, better, and scarier, than years before.

There are 10 haunted houses, including ones based on Beetlejuice and The Bride of Frankenstein, 5 scare zones, 2 shows, and much more for fans on the hunt for a fright. Guests will recognize tons of horror icons from previous years, especially the original icon, Jack the Clown.

Miriam was "genuinely scared" in the haunted house based on the Netflix hit The Haunting of Hill House. Watch the clip above to see if you'd be able to make it through!

You can get your tickets and join in on the fun here!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors