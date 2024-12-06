Handcrafted Puerto Rican Baby Items Bring Culture to South Florida

Lynn Rivera, creator of Little Drops—or Pañitos as they are known in Puerto Rico—is bringing a cherished cultural tradition to South Florida. Appearing on Inside South Florida, Lynn showcased her beautifully handcrafted baby items, from delicately embroidered baby bibs to soft blankets, all inspired by Puerto Rican heritage.

Pañitos are traditional baby cloths from Puerto Rico, once used as diapers but now reimagined as decorative, multi-use items. Lynn explained that mothers can drape these beautifully designed cloths over their shoulders or use them as stylish baby accessories. They bring a touch of Puerto Rican culture wherever they go.

Lynn’s line of products includes:



Decorated Pañitos : Soft baby cloths with intricate designs.

: Soft baby cloths with intricate designs. Baby Bibs : Adorably crafted for both practicality and style.

: Adorably crafted for both practicality and style. Receiving Blankets : Lightweight and easy to carry, perfect for appointments or short trips.

: Lightweight and easy to carry, perfect for appointments or short trips. Hair Accessories : Delicate bows and headbands for newborns.

: Delicate bows and headbands for newborns. Decorative Socks : Unique designs for both boys and girls, adding flair to tiny toes.

: Unique designs for both boys and girls, adding flair to tiny toes. Baby Clothes: Featuring lace and embellishments that reflect the elegance of Puerto Rican traditions.

“This product is like magic to me,” Lynn said. “When I finish the product and I see this beauty for little ones, that keeps inspiring me to keep doing it every single day.”

Little Drops is currently active on Instagram at@little_drops_store, where customers can browse her creations. An online store is also in the works.