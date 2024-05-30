Handy: Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth in Broward County

Handy, which stands for "Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth," has been a cornerstone in supporting young people in Broward County since 1985. Handy focuses on assisting youth who have experienced trauma, including those in foster care, relative care, and homelessness, as well as young people seeking better educational and workforce opportunities. Kirk Brown, CEO of Handy, and Ryan Dominique, a scholar and beneficiary of Handy’s programs joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization’s mission.

Handy offers a comprehensive range of services, boasting 57 different programs under five key pillars:



Youth Development: This pillar focuses on teaching young people professionalism, how to choose positive relationships, and practical skills such as tying a tie. Workforce Development: Handy exposes youth to eight high-demand occupation industries annually, preparing them for future careers. Mental Health Services: The organization provides access to on-site therapists and therapeutic services to support the mental well-being of its participants. Affordable Housing: Handy assists families and young people in securing affordable housing options. Education Transitions: This crucial pillar helps young people transition from middle school through high school and into post-secondary education and careers, emphasizing upward mobility and career readiness.

Ryan Dominique, who was part of Handy during his teenage years and through his undergraduate studies, shared his personal experience. "Through the program, I've been afforded a lot of different opportunities," he said. "I've been able to travel to different states… many different things that I've had the opportunity to experience was because I was in the Handy program." His story underscores the significant impact Handy can have on individuals, providing them with opportunities they might not have had otherwise.

Handy is gearing up for its 18th Annual Scholars Breakfast on May 30. The event will gather 600 community partners at the Westin Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach at 7:30 AM. It’s a celebration of the achievements of young people and the champions who support them. Kirk Brown encouraged more community members to buy tickets and sponsor tables, highlighting the importance of community involvement in the success of these youth.

For more information about Handy and its programs, visit handyinc.org.