Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Hassle free car buying with Elite Auto Lease

Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 15:52:54-04

The car buying process can be complex and making the decision to purchase a vehicle can be nerve-racking. President and Owner of Elite Auto Lease, Michael Libraty, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you before signing on the dotted line.

“What we do is essentially make the whole process much simpler and easier for our customers,” says Libraty. “We’ve worked with our dealerships for the last eight years, and we have great relationships with them. We know pretty much what their bottom line can be, and we pass that onto our customers.”

Upon returning a leased vehicle, owners can be held liable to pay additional fees such as wear and tear fees.

“We help you to avoid paying lease return charges by getting a dealer or wholesaler to purchase your car,” says Libraty. “Once that car is purchased, they're not allowed to charge the customer anymore.”

For more information, visit EliteAutoLease.com or call (954) 947-7133

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Elite Auto Lease.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors