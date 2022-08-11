Hassle free car buying with Elite Auto Lease

The car buying process can be complex and making the decision to purchase a vehicle can be nerve-racking. President and Owner of Elite Auto Lease, Michael Libraty, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you before signing on the dotted line.

“What we do is essentially make the whole process much simpler and easier for our customers,” says Libraty. “We’ve worked with our dealerships for the last eight years, and we have great relationships with them. We know pretty much what their bottom line can be, and we pass that onto our customers.”

Upon returning a leased vehicle, owners can be held liable to pay additional fees such as wear and tear fees.

“We help you to avoid paying lease return charges by getting a dealer or wholesaler to purchase your car,” says Libraty. “Once that car is purchased, they're not allowed to charge the customer anymore.”

