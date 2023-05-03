Watch Now
Have a cocktail tasting this Cinco De Mayo with these great selections

Posted at 7:30 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 19:30:42-04

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida with some delectable libations to lift the spirits even more for your celebrations.

“We're mixing up some Tequila Cazadores Reposado,” says Zahn. “Reposado means ‘resting,’ so this 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila spends up to a year in New American oak. It's going to create the perfect margarita and the tequila itself has a perfect balance.” Find this product at Cazadores.com/us/en

If vodka is more your speed, there’s a fantastic selection for you.

“Crystal Head Vodka is distilled four times from the highest quality Canadian corn,” says Zahn. “The vodka is silky smooth. It's got hints of the sweetness of the corn to it.” Find this item at CrystalHeadVodka.com

For an immaculate flavor profile on your palate, check out this spirit.

“I have the perfect mezcal for you for this Cinco De Mayo and Memorial Day with some Gracias A Dios Mezcal,” says Zahn. “It's absolutely delicious. It is a handmade, ultra-premium mezcal from Oaxaca.” Find this product at ThankGad.com

Top things off with this final delectable tequila selection.

“We have a delicious blanco tequila with Tequila Bribon,” says Zahn. “This is produced by a top tequila producing family in Mexico. 100% Blue Weber Agave made using eight to 10-year-old agave. This is hand-harvested and just in time for Cinco de Mayo, you can whip up a delicious paloma.” Find this item at PalmBay.com/producers/bribon

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.

