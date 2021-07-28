Have a luxurious summer with these products and places to visit

Viva fashion blogger and lifestyle influencer, Carmen Ordonez, is here to talk about all things summer wellness, from fun products to fun places to visit.

Keep your skin looking its best despite the heat and humidity with the Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer. The formula includes special, small molecules that can penetrate the skin and keep it looking firmer while boosting natural collagen production. Available at Olay.com and your local retailers.

Elaluz is a new beauty brand that will give your skin a healthy glow. The EWG Verified Clean Skin Bundle comes with the All Day Beauty Water, to hydrate, tone, and awaken skin, the 24K Eye Treatment to minimize the appearance of dark circles and fine lines, and the 24K Lip Therapy to moisturize and smooth lips. The Lip and Cheek Stain will give you a healthy look, and the universal color looks great on every skin tone.

Pamper yourself with a deep tissue massage using the Ekrin B37S. There are six different attachments and five different speeds to make sure you can target different muscle groups. Massage guns like this one can help with muscle recovery after exercise, and also help reduce stress. You can find it at EkrinAthletics.com, and with the promo code "Deal20" you'll get an extra 20% off.

Take a luxurious trip to The Diplomat Beach Resort. Located right in South Florida in Hallandale, the hotel offers ocean views, two luxury pools with pool and drink service, and tons of dining options. Right now if you book three nights, you'll get the fourth one free. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity.

If you'd rather get away, check out Airbnb.com. New improvements on the site make it easier than ever to book a place, including flexible date options so you can look for a location without a time constraint.

Get more tips by following Carmen on Instagram at @CarmenOrdonezTV