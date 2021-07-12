Have a one of a kind vacation with Airbnb

So apparently, yurts, huts, and farm stays are booming in the unique vacation category all 2021, with hosts of unique stays collectively earning $300 million globally. Kristie Wolfe's, Big Idaho Potato Hotel, is one of the several unique stays with Airbnb that 55 of 100 travelers are adding to their wishlists, and she told us all about it.

Since most Americans spent a lot of time in their homes last year, they want to do totally different experiences, Wolfe says. Rather than choosing a location, many are now looking for interesting places to stay and then planning the vacation around that unique stay.

The Potato Hotel was made by the Idaho Potato Commission. When they upgraded to a fiberglass version, they gifted Wolfe the old potato and she has since turned it into the hotel in Boise.

If the potato isn't your thing, there are over 170,000 unique stays worldwide. To find the right place for you, you can use the new Flexible Destinations which allows you to search out these destinations. You can also use Flexible dates to find even more possibilities.

Airbnb is teaming up with the National Park Foundation to encourage people to travel responsibly. There's been an increase in people heading to the National Parks, so they're asking visitors to use as many reusable items as they can, stay away from wildlife, and leave behind nothing but footprints.