Have a squeaky clean good time at "Caraboom!"

The greatest Carwash show on earth has arrived to the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus!

Combining ultimate car wash mechanics with music and dance, Caraboom! brings theater back in a creative way.

"The idea is that we are choosing physical comedy, elaborate dance choreography and using the atmospheric elements of a carwash as mechanics for the drama." says Natasha Tsakos, creator of "Caraboom!".

During the pandemic, the performing arts shut down and everything was moving virtually. Natasha had to come up with an idea that was safe and still be able to not compromise any of the production value a performance has.

"I had thought, what if we use the premise of a car wash and blew everything out of proportion and create this wonderful, wild, world where Caraboom family sort of has this journey. What if we can clean your souls and your spirits more than we clean your car?' states Tsakos.

The show runs through Sunday April 10th. For tickets you can go here.