Having a good relationship with your doctor could keep you out of the hospital

Do you have a great relationship with your doctor? It might not have been love at first sight, but research shows making sure you have the best possible relationship with your doctor could be critical to your health. Here with more is Chen Senior Medical Center’s own, Dr. Alexander Garcia.

Having a foundation with your primary care physician gives you another person who can help advocate for your health. At Chen Medical Center, the doctors have a mission of love, accountability, and passion. The doctors have personal relationships with all their patients, and check in with them often to make sure they have the best quality of life.

Patients can even pick their own doctor to make sure it's a good fit and someone they trust. Doctors provide telehealth and often call to check in on patients. For more info, you can click here!