Haymakers for Hope Brings Boxing with a Purpose to Miami

Haymakers for Hope, an organization merging fitness and fundraising, is set to launch its first-ever Miami match this March. Founded by Julie Anne Kelly and Andrew Myerson, the organization has empowered amateur boxers to step into the ring while raising funds for cancer research and awareness.

“When I think back to our very first event in 2011, to see how much it's grown, how many people who have stepped through the ropes, and the amount of money that these people have raised? It’s incredible,” said Kelly. “Yes, Andrew and I started it, but it's taken on a life of its own. We owe it to every single person who has bought a ticket, has donated, coached someone, or stepped through the ropes.”

Among the fighters in Miami’s debut event is Sean Powers, who discovered Haymakers for Hope through a direct message in the fall—at a moment when he needed it most.

“When we got the call, I was actually back home in New York taking care of my mother,” Powers shared. His mother had battled breast cancer and later developed colon cancer, which led Powers to pause his life in Miami to care for her.

On October 29, Powers was by his mother’s side as she took her last breath. "I lost my mother, and I did lose a piece of myself," he said. “Even though my mother's fight was done, I wanted to fight. I needed something more.”

With no previous boxing experience, Powers embarked on an intensive four-month training journey.

“I had never boxed in a ring before. I had taught group fitness boxing, but this required so much more,” Powers explained. “Every day, I wake up excited to box. It hasn’t been a single day where I thought, ‘I don’t want to box today.’”

His trainer has seen firsthand the dedication he brings to his training.

“That kid comes in here—it’s been blood, sweat, and tears. He’s got the biggest heart in the world and the biggest reason in the world,” said Boxfit Fort Lauderdale owner and trainer, Andrew Galuzzo.

The highly anticipated Fight Night will take place at The Fillmore Miami Beach, a venue with deep ties to boxing history. The event will showcase fighters like Powers, who are stepping into the ring with a mission bigger than themselves.

“Stepping into the ring is solely for me. Yes, my mother would be proud, but this is something strictly for me,” Powers said. “I needed something to pull back in and be able to learn a craft that's useful in everyday life - that's super important to me as well.”

Haymakers for Hope invites the South Florida community to support Powers and other fighters by purchasing tickets and contributing to fundraising efforts.

How to Get Involved



Buy tickets for Fight Night athaymakersforhope.org

Donate to support cancer research and awareness through Haymakers for Hope

Follow Sean Powers on Instagram, @_SeanPowers, for updates on his training and fundraising efforts

Visit BoxfitFTL.com for more information on the boxing & fitness training programs.