African American have significantly contributed to the cultivation and shaping of America’s landscape. Author and Filmmaker, Jessica Garrett Modkins, joined Inside South Florida to talk about the passion that inspired HBCU Honors, Miami’s Richmond Heights, and HBCU Homecomings.

“We noticed HBCU graduates were blazing trails in their respective industries, but no one associated them with an HBCU,” says Modkins. “We thought there was no better time than the presence to acknowledge those graduates.”

Miami’s Richmond Heights documentary explores the achievements of the pioneers of the city’s grandchildren.

“My mother called and said the pioneers from Richmond Heights are dying and we have to take this and document it," says Modkins. “That's how this film was birthed."

HBCU Homecomings portrays the rich history and culture of black college students.

“It allows people to understand that there's this melting pot of different people from all over the United States who are coming together to learn,” says Modkins.

HBCU Honors, Miami's Richmond Heights, and HBCU Homecomings premieres February 15th on Crackle, Plex, and LG.

