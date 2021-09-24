Head back to theaters for these new movies

Some of the most anticipated movies of the year are coming out this Fall and Ash Crossan of Screen Rant is breaking them all down for us.

Daniel Craig is starring as James Bond for the last time in No Time to Die. It's been five years since the last movie and you don't want to miss where the story goes next.

If you remember the original Dune from the 80s, you're going to be in for a big shock with the reimagined story in the new film. The star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Javier Bardem, and more. There have been a couple of different adaptations, but Ash says this one is an epic take and definitely worth going to the theaters for.

You can't talk about movies without mentioning Marvel. The Eternals might have slipped under your radar but it's one to watch. This new group will shed some light on how the Marvel multi-verses works, and maybe give some insight on what happened when Thanos snapped his fingers. It's a massive cast filled with stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harrington, this is one you don't want to miss.