Headspace Expands Mental Health Support with Coaching Services

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Headspace. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Dr. Jenna Glover and Chrystal Ramos from Headspace discussed the expansion of mental health support through coaching services offered by the mindfulness and meditation app. As mental health concerns continue to rise, Headspace aims to provide accessible and affordable interventions to empower individuals in their wellness journey.

Dr. Glover explained that Headspace is integrating its mental health coaching service, previously available only through employer and health plan partnerships, directly into its consumer app. Mental health coaches, trained professionals, offer one-on-one support to individuals facing various mental health challenges. Unlike therapists, coaches do not provide clinical diagnosis or treatment but focus on setting goals, developing habits, maintaining motivation, and keeping individuals accountable.

Chrystal Ramos shared some common challenges that people seek mental health coaching for, including relationship issues, loss and grief, anxiety, stress, and sleep disturbances. Mental health coaches provide support, validation, and practical strategies tailored to each individual's needs to help them navigate these challenges and improve their overall well-being.

For those interested in working with a mental health coach, Headspace offers sign-up options at headspace.com/coaching. This initiative aims to address the shortage of therapists and the long wait times for mental health care by providing an accessible and supportive alternative.