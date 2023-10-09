Healing From Loss Through the Therapeutic Powers of Miniature Horses

Tomorrow’s Rainbow CEO and Founder, Abby Mosher, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization’s dedication to provide hope and healing to children coping with grief and trauma with the help of miniature horses.

“The horses are extremely therapeutic,” says Mosher. “They're the only animal in the animal kingdom that has the natural ability to mirror your behavior. So, whatever you're giving off to the horse, that horse is gonna give back to you. So, it gives the children an opportunity to self-soothe, self-regulate, as well as to tell their story through the horse until they feel safe enough to tell it in the first person.”

You can show your support by attending their annual Pony Jail n’ Bale event happening October 15 at Mini Ranch, Coconut Creek. It is the one time a year when the ranch in open to the public to enjoy live music, games, prizes, and get a chance to connect with the animals.

For more information, visit TomorrowsRainbow.org.