Healing paths for LGBTQ+ pride and resilience

Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 30, 2023
Joining ISF amidst the Pride celebrations, Inspire Recovery's visionary CEO and Founder Donna Weinberger sheds light on their transformative haven, offering hope and healing to individuals battling substance abuse.

“Inspire Recovery is an LGBTQ substance abuse treatment center and so we empower the LGBTQ community to be as successful and visible as possible through providing them housing, counseling, and any life necessities that they could possibly need in order to be successful,” says Weinberger. “By the time they graduate, they graduate with a job, they're integrated into our local community working, going to school, and gaining that success and visibility that we hope for the LGBTQ community.”

For more information, visit InspireRecovery.com or 561-899-6088.

