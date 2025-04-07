Healing Through Art: Miami Filmmaker Honors His Story in “Stay With Me”

Filmmaker, poet, and author Yanatha Desouvre joined Inside South Florida to discuss his powerful new short film Stay With Me—a deeply personal project rooted in true events from his own life. With a mission to spark community conversation and healing, the film blends storytelling and real-life trauma to create something not just impactful, but transformative.

Stay With Me draws from Desouvre’s childhood experiences—tragic events that left lasting marks. At just seven years old, he lost his beloved Sunday school teacher Fontage to gun violence. A year later, he survived a barbershop shooting. Then at 18, his aunt was also tragically killed. Rather than let grief define him, Desouvre found solace in art.

“I started writing poetry, teaching myself to read music—art became a way to process everything,” he shared.

Desouvre wants audiences to take one message with them: the arts can heal. Whether it’s writing, music, poetry, or performance, he urges viewers to lean into creative outlets as a way to process life’s pain and complexity.

“The healing is ongoing,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to tap into themselves and find ways to slowly but surely heal through the process.”

As a professor and community leader, Desouvre brings that same philosophy into the classroom. Through novels, poetry, film, and spoken word, he helps students recognize their own inner power and the role storytelling plays in growth.

“Words are powerful,” he said. “We can connect the human story through different media.”

He recited one of his poems, Always Written, to remind us all that our presence and perseverance have purpose: “You came into this world at 100 miles and running. The reason you’re still here is because you’re meant to do something.”

Desouvre recently received the Safe in 305 Grant for an upcoming initiative focused on the healing power of the arts, set to launch in June. The event aims to further empower the community through education, creativity, and shared experience.

To stay connected and learn more about his work, visit: www.yanatha.com .

From tragedy to transformation, Desouvre’s work proves that storytelling isn't just entertainment—it's survival, it's healing, and it's how we move forward together.