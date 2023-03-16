Health and wellness boosting supplements

Health and Nutrition Expert, Mia Syn, MS, RDN, joined Inside South Florida to share supplements to help support your health and well-being.

“Water Drop can help you drink more water and stay hydrated,” says Syn. “They provide energy from caffeine essential vitamins and hydration without sugar.”

If optimizing your brain health is your priority, taking supplements may be a good option to consider.

“Solaray SharpMind’s supplements are formatted with clinically studied nutrients, adaptogenics and nootropics to support mental and emotional well-being,” says Syn. “Focus Factor contains a clinically tested and patented combination of neuro nutrients and other vitamins and minerals designed to help boost memory and focus. Forebrain Advanced is formulated with brain boosting herbs and advanced nootropics to help you achieve better cognitive performance.”

Gaining a more restful night's sleep may help you throughout a busy day of work, family and errands.

“The Somnapure Sleep Gummies contain 10 milligrams of melatonin, which can help you relax before bed,” says Syn.

