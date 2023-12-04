Watch Now
Health Insurance Tips and Resources to Know Before Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Ends

Posted at 6:10 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 18:10:06-05

Health Insurance Expert, Gabriel Brakha, joined Inside South Florida to emphasize the importance of navigating selection and Medicare enrollment coverage. He recommended that individuals should set aside time to understand their insurance options before the December 7 deadline.

“The first thing you have to go with, the recommended broker and agent,” says Brakha. “And second, make sure that that broker and agent works with companies that have been in the market for a while. And third, also ask for a second opinion from people around you. What do they have and what's their experiences? Because a lot of people tell you, ‘Oh, I have a great insurance.’ Have you used it? No, so you don't know how good it is.”

