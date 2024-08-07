Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Healthy and Quick Snacks: Making Parmesan Crisps with The Concerned Cook

Posted
and last updated

Aymara Lucero, The Concerned Cook, joined Inside South Florida to share an easy and healthy snack recipe—homemade Parmesan crisps. These simple, one-ingredient snacks are a great alternative to store-bought options, often laden with additives.

Lucero highlighted the simplicity and health benefits of the recipe, which only requires Parmesan cheese and a little extra virgin olive oil. "This is super clean, 100% Parmesan cheese with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil," Lucero explained.

To make the crisps, Lucero suggested using parchment paper for easy removal after baking. The crisps are baked at 400 degrees for five minutes.

These crisps are versatile and can be used as a side snack to a main meal, after-school snacks for kids, or even a high-protein alternative to chips. Lucero emphasized their convenience for lunchboxes, especially with back-to-school season approaching.

"It's a great source of protein and has no carbs, which is perfect for those on a low-carb diet," Lucero added. The Parmesan crisps are easy to prepare and only require two ingredients, making them an excellent option for busy parents and professionals looking for a quick, healthy snack.

With these Parmesan crisps, snack time just got a whole lot healthier and easier.

For more recipes and healthy snack ideas, follow Aymara Lucero on Instagram @concernedcook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com