Healthy and Quick Snacks: Making Parmesan Crisps with The Concerned Cook

Aymara Lucero, The Concerned Cook, joined Inside South Florida to share an easy and healthy snack recipe—homemade Parmesan crisps. These simple, one-ingredient snacks are a great alternative to store-bought options, often laden with additives.

Lucero highlighted the simplicity and health benefits of the recipe, which only requires Parmesan cheese and a little extra virgin olive oil. "This is super clean, 100% Parmesan cheese with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil," Lucero explained.

To make the crisps, Lucero suggested using parchment paper for easy removal after baking. The crisps are baked at 400 degrees for five minutes.

These crisps are versatile and can be used as a side snack to a main meal, after-school snacks for kids, or even a high-protein alternative to chips. Lucero emphasized their convenience for lunchboxes, especially with back-to-school season approaching.

"It's a great source of protein and has no carbs, which is perfect for those on a low-carb diet," Lucero added. The Parmesan crisps are easy to prepare and only require two ingredients, making them an excellent option for busy parents and professionals looking for a quick, healthy snack.

With these Parmesan crisps, snack time just got a whole lot healthier and easier.

For more recipes and healthy snack ideas, follow Aymara Lucero on Instagram @concernedcook.